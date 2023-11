CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal three-alarm fire in the Town of Clarence.

The fire started just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday in a house on Spaulding Drive.

Fire crews responded and requested a second and third alarm due to the size of the home and the heavy fire conditions.

Damage to the home is estimated at $1.0M. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information, photos or videos is asked to call (716) 858-2579.