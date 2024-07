SARDINIA, N.Y (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in the Town of Sardinia.

The crash happened on July 4 at about 10:20 a.m. near Olean and Schutt Roads.

The sheriff's office said the motorcyclist, 57-year-old Daniel Roth of Arcade, was taken to ECMC where he later died on July 6.

This crash remains under investigation.