ECSO: in-person visitation still paused at holding center, correctional facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia issued a reminder to the public on Wednesday that in-person visitation is still paused at the Erie County Holding Center and the Erie County Correctional Facility.

The sheriff's office paused in-person visitation at the facilities in August due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among staff and the incarcerated population.

According to a release, as of last week, the Division of Correctional Health has detected 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the incarcerated population and is monitoring an additional 90.

“My administration, working with the Jail Management Division and the Division of Correctional Health, has paused in-person visitation to protect those in our custody. I understand that visits benefit the incarcerated population and their families, but I have to consider their health and limit their exposure to Covid and other viruses.” - Sheriff Garcia

Video visits are available and you can find more information here.