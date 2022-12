BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia announced that in-person visitation has resumed at the Erie County Holding Center and the Erie County Correctional Facility.

The sheriff's office paused in-person visitation at the facilities in August due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among staff and the incarcerated population.

For a schedule of visiting hours and instructions, you can visit the sheriff's office website here.