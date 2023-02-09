ECSO: five ounces of fentanyl, more than three kilos of cocaine seized in drug bust

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two people have been arrested and are facing charges after the Erie County Sheriff's Office said they seized three and a half kilos of cocaine and five ounces of fentanyl. At a press conference on Thursday, law enforcement said they also seized more than $200,000 and eight guns, two of which were stolen.

Sheriff John Garcia said this narcotics investigation began nearly three months ago. Undersheriff William Cooley called this a "complex case with a lot of moving parts."

He said law enforcement obtained search warrants for three homes in the City of Buffalo. They also obtained a search warrant for one of the defendants, Sidney Mellerson, who is a resident of the Town of Tonawanda.

WKBW Erie County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on Thursday regarding a drug bust.

Cooley said narcotics detectives set up surveillance at Mellerson's home in the Town of Tonawanda. From his home, they followed Mellerson to one of the three homes in the City of Buffalo. When Mellerson left that home, authorities followed him on Route 33 where they were able to arrest Mellerson after a traffic stop. Cooley said Mellerson was found with five ounces of crack cocaine.

Following this, Cooley said search warrants were executed by tactical teams at the three homes. At one home, authorities said they recovered 2.5 kilos of cocaine, five ounces of fentanyl and two stolen guns. At the second home, Cooley said they found 16 people and 16 ounces of crack cocaine. Cooley said at the third home, where there was a drug overdose, authorities found a loaded gun and 14 people, who he described as "drug users and prostitutes." All three homes, Cooley said, have been boarded up by the mayor's impact team.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said this drug bust points to a much larger problem with what we are seeing in Western New York.

"The fentanyl mixed with cocaine is killing people in our community. Simple as that. Yes, we're saving a lot with Narcan, but just think about the number and the increase in overdose deaths that we've had in the past three years since covid," Flynn said.

Flynn said the increase in overdose deaths is a result of more drugs on our streets. He said the number of deaths is still rising even though people are being saved with Narcan.

On Thursday, New York State Police released that there has been an increase in overdeaths involving heroine:

New York State Police are alerting the public on the increase in overdoses involving heroine in Western New York from January 27, 2023, to February 7, 2023. In twelve days, 94 overdoses have been reported including 6 deaths. In the southern tier, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties have seen 20 overdoses and 3 deaths in that time frame. Naloxone (Narcan) has been administered 57 times during this time frame. The rural areas have a longer medical response than the urban areas, which can contribute to the overdose being fatal. Be aware that a more lethal strand of heroine is being distributed in WNY that may cause death.





For help with addiction:

