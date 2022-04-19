Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

ECSO: drug dealer arrested while on bail

EC SHERIFF CAR .jpeg
WKBW
Erie County Sheriff's vehicle.
EC SHERIFF CAR .jpeg
Posted at 6:49 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 06:49:03-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested a convicted drug dealer, who was out on bail awaiting sentencing in federal court.

Sheriff's deputies and detectives and the FBI say they arrested 40-year-old Agustin Ramos on new drug charges.

While executing a search warrant, officials say they found 2 kilograms of cocaine in his home.

Agustin is being charged with 1st degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and 3rd degree criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell.

The Sheriff's Office says Ramos will be held at the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment.

He is also awaiting sentencing in federal court after pleading guilty following a 2018 drug case.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine