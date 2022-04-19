ECSO: drug dealer arrested while on bail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested a convicted drug dealer, who was out on bail awaiting sentencing in federal court.

Sheriff's deputies and detectives and the FBI say they arrested 40-year-old Agustin Ramos on new drug charges.

While executing a search warrant, officials say they found 2 kilograms of cocaine in his home.

Agustin is being charged with 1st degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and 3rd degree criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell.

The Sheriff's Office says Ramos will be held at the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment.

He is also awaiting sentencing in federal court after pleading guilty following a 2018 drug case.