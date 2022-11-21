ECSO asking for assistance in identifying individual struck and killed by train in Farnham

FARNHAM, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying an individual struck and killed by a train in the Village of Farnham.

The sheriff's office said an individual found human remains and clothing along the tracks on Saturday. It is looking to identify a person that was traveling on foot along the tracks in the vicinity of Railroad Avenue between Friday and Saturday. The person may have been wearing a blue fleece jacket and yellow reflective vest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903 and reference case number 22-085039.