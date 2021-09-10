ECSO announces road closure, traffic pattern for Buffalo Bills season opener

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills return to Highmark Stadium to kick off the 2021-2022 season Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As the season gets underway, unlike last season, there are no COVID-19 capacity limits in place at Highmark Stadium which means it will be the first time at the stadium since the 2019 season for many fans in attendance.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office has announced a road closure and the traffic pattern for the game.

Abbott Road



The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8:00 a.m.;

The road will remain closed until after the game;

Lots 2 and 3 are accessible from Rte. 20a;

Lot 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)



After the game, Rte. 20a will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound.

Stadium Lots



All Stadium lots open at 9 a.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

ECSO says those who are not attending should avoid the area.

Once you have arrived at the stadium, the Bills are recommending you arrive at the gate entry area early due to "staffing challenges" at Highmark Stadium. You can find more on that, as well as things you need to know before you go here.