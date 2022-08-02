Watch Now
ECMC to receive over $1.6 million in FEMA funding

Posted at 10:59 AM, Aug 02, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Congressman Brian Higgins announced Tuesday that over $1.6 million in federal funds will be allocated for Erie County Medical Center.

The award will reimburse ECMC for the costs of personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies that are needed to treat COVID-19.

"The COVID-19 pandemic required hospitals to provide equipment and materials far beyond the scope of their standard operating procedure, in addition to providing care for COVID and non-COVID patients. This was particularly challenging for major medical providers, like ECMC, who served on the front lines continuously from the onset of the pandemic," Higgins said.

ECMC is one of the more vital healthcare providers in the Western New York area - it is the only level one adult trauma facility in the region.

In March 2022, ECMC received over $1.9 million in federal funding to pay for protective measures for staff, patients, and visitors.

