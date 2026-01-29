ECMC to lay off around 150 employees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ECMC announced it has made the decision to reduce its workforce by about 3%, which is around 150 employees.
In a statement, ECMC said the layoffs impact "mostly non-clinical areas" and are due to "inadequate reimbursements from both public and private payers (including Medicaid cuts), inflationary costs, and other financial challenges."
In addition, ECMC said all Management Confidential employees are taking an unpaid one-week furlough in 2026.
"Due to inadequate reimbursements from both public and private payers (including Medicaid cuts), inflationary costs, and other financial challenges, ECMC has made the decision to reduce our workforce by about 3% in mostly non-clinical areas. Additionally, all Management Confidential employees are taking an unpaid one-week furlough in 2026. Like many other safety net hospitals across New York State and the U.S. that are facing rising costs without the commensurate reimbursements to cover costs of patient care, ECMC’s circumstance is not unique. In addition, insurance companies continue to deny and delay payment for patient care services at an alarming rate. Despite this very difficult decision, ECMC has not closed programs, but has made targeted reductions in services to meet patient demands and our financial realities. ECMC will continue to provide the high-quality, national best-in- class care our community expects and deserves."
