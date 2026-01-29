ECMC to lay off around 150 employees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ECMC announced it has made the decision to reduce its workforce by about 3%, which is around 150 employees.

In a statement, ECMC said the layoffs impact "mostly non-clinical areas" and are due to "inadequate reimbursements from both public and private payers (including Medicaid cuts), inflationary costs, and other financial challenges."

In addition, ECMC said all Management Confidential employees are taking an unpaid one-week furlough in 2026.

