ECMC names Andrew Davis as new President and CEO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — ECMC has announced that Andrew Davis, who currently serves as President and Chief Operating Officer, has been named President and CEO by its Board of Directors.

Davis will formally take his position in June and succeeds Thomas Quatroche Jr., who is leaving ECMC to become President and CEO of the Healthcare Association of New York State.

Davis joined ECMC in 2016 as Chief Operating Officer. In 2025, Davis became President and Chief Operating Officer at ECMC.

Davis released the following statement:

"I am honored and humbled to be chosen by the ECMC Corporation Board of Directors to become President and CEO at ECMC. Every day I see firsthand the tremendous commitment and compassion ECMC’s caregivers provide to our patients, ensuring they receive high-quality healthcare services. I look forward to working closely with these remarkably talented caregivers, as well as my Executive Leadership colleagues and our Board of Directors to maintain and build on the legacy of excellence that is the hallmark of ECMC." - Andrew Davis, chief operating officer

Eugenio Russi, chair of the ECMC Corporation Board of Directors, released the following statement: