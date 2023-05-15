Watch Now
ECMC marks one year since Tops shooting

One former worker lost his mother in the attack
Posted at 8:33 PM, May 14, 2023
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Employees at Erie County Medical Center are marking one year since the mass shooting that killed ten people at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

They came together for an on-campus walk and dedication in remembrance of the victims and survivors of the racist motivated attack.

Mark Talley, who is the son of victim Geraldine Talley, who worked at ECMC at the time of the tragedy, and has since founded the not-for-profit Agents for Advocacy,

He joined his former co-workers for the ceremony.

