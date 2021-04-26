ECMC lights up for National Donate Life Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York is raising awareness on the importance of organ and tissue donations.

ECMC's signs will be lit up blue and green from April 25-30th in honor of National Donate Life Month. The goal is to encourage Americans to register to be an organ, eye and tissue donor. It also honors those who have saved lives by donating.

According to ConnectLife, about 100,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for a life-saving organ. That's more people than all of the seats at the Keybank Center, Highmark Stadium, and Sahlen Field combined. More than ten percent of those waiting are living here in New York State.

If you're interested in becoming an organ donor, you can learn more and register at ConnectLife.org/register.