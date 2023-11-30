ECDOH warns of first overdose death linked to opioid that is 100 times more potent than fentanyl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health has issued a warning to residents after an overdose death in the county was linked to carfentanil.

According to the ECDOH, carfentanil is a synthetic opioid 100 times more potent than fentanyl. The ECDOH said the death occurred in September and toxicology tests confirmed the presence of multiple substances, including carfentanil, cocaine, fentanyl and other fentanyl analogs.

“Carfentanil’s effects hit faster and last longer than fentanyl. The discovery of this toxic and incredibly dangerous drug signals another phase in the opioid epidemic. Now that we know that carfentanil has made its way into the local illicit drug supply, we need to reinforce the risks for people who use any illicit drugs, including drugs not marketed as opioids, such as cocaine, and emphasize the support, resources and harm reduction tactics available for people to avoid injury and death.” - Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein

The ECDOH said although it has limited clinical uses, carfentanil is generally used by veterinarians to anesthetize large animals like elephants for surgery or medical treatment.

According to the ECDOH, narcan (naloxone) will work to reverse the effects of carfentanil exposure but because of its extreme potency, higher doses or more doses of naloxone may be required.

Commissioner Burstein said the number of confirmed or suspected opioid-related deaths to this point in 2023 is 20% higher than the total in 2022.

“Our Medical Examiner’s Office investigated 371 confirmed or suspected opioid-related overdose deaths in 2023, with another month left this year. That is already 20% higher than the total in 2022, which was our highest total ever and the year is not over yet. Given the volume of opioid-related overdose deaths in 2023, it is possible that toxicology testing will confirm carfentanil in other cases.” - Dr. Burstein

Harm reduction supplies and peer support are available through the ECDOH by calling (716) 858-7695 and the ECDOH also offered the following ways to reduce the risk of harm from drug use:

