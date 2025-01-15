ECDOH warns carfentanil, a synthetic opioid 100 times more potent than fentanyl, detected in local drug supply

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health is alerting the community that carfentanil, a synthetic opioid 100 times more potent than fentanyl, has been detected in the local unregulated drug supply.

"That stronger potency means that a small dose of carfentanil can cause immediate and severe adverse reactions including overdose or death," a release says.

According to the ECDOH, recent lab tests confirmed carfentanil in both a local patient and an unrelated criminal case.

“These recent, unrelated tests confirm what we know about the nature of the opioid epidemic: that using unregulated drugs comes with inherent and unknown risks. We are sharing this information with our partners who work in harm reduction, drug treatment and recovery because people who use drugs can take protective measures to reduce their risk of overdose and death.” - Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein

The ECDOH said you can take the following actions to reduce the risk of overdose and death:

Never use alone. Have Narcan and a friend with you who is not using drugs, or contact a service like Never Use Alone (neverusealone.com)

Have Narcan and know how to use it . Narcan (naloxone) will work to reverse the effects of carfentanil exposure. However, because of its extreme toxicity, more Narcan doses may be required to get a person breathing again. Administer Narcan to restore breathing, but understand that the person may not be responsive or aware enough to speak. If they are breathing, they are alive, and that is the goal. Text (716) 225-5473 to have Narcan and fentanyl test strips mailed to you for free.

Test unregulated drugs. Fentanyl test strips are available for people who use drugs to test for fentanyl. No test is 100% accurate. Fentanyl test strips do not indicate which type of fentanyl or fentanyl-analog, like carfentanil, is present, nor do they indicate the concentration or potency. Carfentanil can be present in such a small amount that it may not be reliably detected through fentanyl test strips alone. Since carfentanil is typically found in combination with fentanyl, people who use drugs should continue to test their drugs and take further steps to reduce their overdose risk. People who use any drugs, especially people who use cocaine, should expect that their drugs contain opioids that could cause an overdose – now possibly including carfentanil – stop their breathing, and lead to death. Free test strips available from the Erie County Department of Health. Call (716) 858-7695.

Wash your hands . If you come into contact with any unregulated drugs, wash your hands immediately and thoroughly with soap and water. Powder or drug residue left on one’s hands could be inhaled or ingested inadvertently.

Seek support . ECDOH has peer navigators and a family coordinator; call (716) 858-7695. The Buffalo & Erie County Addictions Hotline is available 24/7 with referrals for individuals and their families. Call (716) 831-7007.

Seek treatment. Local hospital emergency departments can connect patients to immediate medication assisted treatment. Ask for MATTERS Network.

Erie County offers regular, free Narcan training. You can find more information and sign up for one of the trainings here.

According to the ECDOH, the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office reported 376 confirmed or suspected drug overdose deaths in 2024 as of January 8, 2025.