ECDOH offering adult and child-sized disposable face masks to child care facilities and programs

Posted at 2:30 PM, Oct 27, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health says it is offering adult and child-sized disposable face masks to child care facilities and programs.

The following COVID-19 measures are required at child care facilities

  • Masking for all staff and students over 2 years of age
  • Health screening on entry; reminding staff and children to stay home when ill
  • Reporting COVID-19 cases to ECDOH

According to ECDOH data, 55 percent of cases among children ages 0-4 were from children who attended a child care facility in September 2021.

Facilities have until November 3 to request disposable masks.

Facilities can email schools@erie.gov to request an order.

