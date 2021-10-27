ECDOH offering adult and child-sized disposable face masks to child care facilities and programs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health says it is offering adult and child-sized disposable face masks to child care facilities and programs.

The following COVID-19 measures are required at child care facilities



Masking for all staff and students over 2 years of age

Health screening on entry; reminding staff and children to stay home when ill

Reporting COVID-19 cases to ECDOH

According to ECDOH data, 55 percent of cases among children ages 0-4 were from children who attended a child care facility in September 2021.

Facilities have until November 3 to request disposable masks.

Facilities can email schools@erie.gov to request an order.