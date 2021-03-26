ECDOH issues warning following five suspected overdose deaths in 24 hours

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) has issued a warning to residents after five suspected overdose deaths in the county in 24 hours.

"These cases are pending toxicology reports, but ECDOH strongly suspects that cocaine and opioids like fentanyl were involved in these deaths," a release says.

According to ECDOH, of the 15 confirmed opioid-related overdose deaths in the county so far in 2021, 7 involved cocaine. There are 70 additional cases pending toxicology results.

ECDOH says from 2019 to 2020 the county experienced a 57% increase in confirmed opioid-related overdose deaths.

“When we see five overdose related deaths in one day, we have to alert our community,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “Harm reduction tools and our warning – don’t trust your cocaine – can help prevent these tragic deaths. To our community, please, get a Narcan kit and learn how to use it.”

ECDOH says it will provide free Narcan to anyone on request, "if you or someone in your life uses opioids or cocaine, ECDOH urges you to request a free Narcan kit or obtain Narcan or naloxone from a pharmacy."

Below is some helpful information from ECDOH.