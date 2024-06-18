ECDOH issues warning after reports of 7 overdose-related deaths in 6-hour period

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) has issued a warning after reports of seven overdose-related deaths over a six-hour period on Monday.

According to the ECDOH, each scene is suspected to have a form of cocaine (crack or powder) present. Investigations and toxicology tests will confirm the drugs involved in the deaths.

In addition, the ECDOH said three of the deaths occurred in the City of Buffalo, three others in the Town of Tonawanda, and one in the City of Lackawanna. Six were male and one was female and their ages ranged from the early 40s to early 60s.

“The opioid-related death numbers our community is experiencing this year are staggering, and we need people who use drugs to hear this message loud and clear – we want you to stay alive. Our peers, public health educators, treatment agencies, medical community, law enforcement, families – we are all on the same page, shouting the message that the cocaine you take today can kill you today. There are measures you can take to reduce your risk of dying when using cocaine and other stimulants, and opioids, and we are here with support for people who will take that step and work with us.” - Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein

Since the start of the year, through June 13, the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office reports 85 confirmed opioid-related deaths, 20 confirmed non-opioid (overdose) deaths, and 106 suspected opioid-related deaths.

The ECDOH said it offers harm reduction supplies and peer support and you call (716) 858-7695 for those resources. Other ways to reduce the risk of harm from drug use include:

