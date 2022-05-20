ECDOH issues warning after nine deaths with suspected cocaine and fentanyl involvement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health has issued a warning after nine deaths with suspected cocaine and fentanyl involvement occurred in the last week.

"Don’t trust your cocaine," ECDOH warned in a release. According to ECDOH the local supply of cocaine generally contains fentanyl, a potent opioid that can stop or slow breathing, and stop the heart, leading to death.

Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force offers harm reduction tools include:

Narcan (naloxone): Carry Narcan and know how and when to use it. Local trainings at www.erie.gov/opioidtrainings [erie.gov]

Text for Narcan : Text (716) 225-5473 to receive Narcan by mail for free. The only question we ask is what address to use for mailing.

Never use alone : Have someone with you who can use Narcan if you overdose. Or contact the Never Use Alone service (neverusealone.com or (800) 484-3731).

Test before use : Use fentanyl test strips on any drug (cocaine, marijuana) before use

Connect with care: Support and resources are available, from immediate access to buprenorphine through NY Matters [mattersnetwork.org] at local emergency rooms, to the Buffalo & Erie County Addiction Hotline at (716) 831-7007.

“The main message that we want to share is that we need to keep people alive. As we see all too often with opioid overdose deaths, cocaine and fentanyl are a deadly combination. People should never use any drug alone and always have Narcan on hand just in case of an overdose.” - Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein