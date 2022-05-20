Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

ECDOH issues warning after four deaths with suspected cocaine and fentanyl involvement

ERIE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH.jpg
Erie County Department of Health
ERIE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH.jpg
Posted at 11:16 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 11:16:08-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Department of Health has issued a warning after four deaths with suspected cocaine and fentanyl involvement occurred in the last week.

"Don’t trust your cocaine," ECDOH warned in a release. According to ECDOH the local supply of cocaine generally contains fentanyl, a potent opioid that can stop or slow breathing, and stop the heart, leading to death.

Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force offers harm reduction tools include:

  • Narcan (naloxone): Carry Narcan and know how and when to use it. Local trainings at www.erie.gov/opioidtrainings [erie.gov]
  • Text for Narcan: Text (716) 225-5473 to receive Narcan by mail for free. The only question we ask is what address to use for mailing.
  • Never use alone: Have someone with you who can use Narcan if you overdose. Or contact the Never Use Alone service (neverusealone.com or (800) 484-3731).
  • Test before use: Use fentanyl test strips on any drug (cocaine, marijuana) before use
  • Connect with care: Support and resources are available, from immediate access to buprenorphine through NY Matters [mattersnetwork.org] at local emergency rooms, to the Buffalo & Erie County Addiction Hotline at (716) 831-7007.
“The main message that we want to share is that we need to keep people alive. As we see all too often with opioid overdose deaths, cocaine and fentanyl are a deadly combination. People should never use any drug alone and always have Narcan on hand just in case of an overdose.”
- Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein
“To have overdose scenes where a person, or multiple people, die when a dose of Narcan could have saved their lives – these are heartbreaking situations. Families and loved ones live with that pain, but we continue to transform that pain into progress with our task force activities.”
- Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force Director Cheryll Moore

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MEMORIAL-GROWING.jpeg

Remembering the victims: 10 lives lost in Buffalo mass shooting