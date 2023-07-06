ECDA announces no charges will be filed in Main Street fire that killed firefighter Jason Arno

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that no charges will be filed in the Main Street fire that killed Buffalo firefighter, Jason Arno.
Flynn mentioned three potential charges in the investigation - manslaughter in the 2nd degree, criminally negligent homicide, and arson, all of which the district attorney believed were not applicable.
Flynn additionally mentioned that there were permit issues with the 743 Main Street building, but none were deemed criminal.
The following statement was released by Flynn:
My office has completed our investigation into the building fire that claimed the life of Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno. Based upon the evidence, we have determined that there are no criminal charges that can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
We recently received a final report on the fire that occurred at 743 Main Street in the City of Buffalo on March 1, 2023 from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). The official report ruled the cause of the fire as accidental. The origin of the fire was attributed to sparks from a blowtorch, which was being used by masonry workers near an exterior door of the building.
Our investigation determined that the actions of workers did not rise to the level of criminal conduct. Any potential permit violations will be referred to the City of Buffalo for further review.
Jason Arno will be remembered for exemplifying bravery when he died in the line of duty while answering the call to protect the residents of the City of Buffalo. His family and friends remain in my thoughts and prayers as they continue to grieve his tragic and untimely death.
- Erie County District Attorney John Flynn