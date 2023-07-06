ECDA announces no charges will be filed in Main Street fire that killed firefighter Jason Arno

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that no charges will be filed in the Main Street fire that killed Buffalo firefighter, Jason Arno.

Flynn mentioned three potential charges in the investigation - manslaughter in the 2nd degree, criminally negligent homicide, and arson, all of which the district attorney believed were not applicable.

Flynn additionally mentioned that there were permit issues with the 743 Main Street building, but none were deemed criminal.

The following statement was released by Flynn: