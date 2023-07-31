Eating ice cream with a purpose in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — We're following up on a local woman who is in the fight of her life.

Earlier in the week we told you about Kristin Goetz, who was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's Disease when she was 37 years old.

Now, four years later she is still fighting to get treatment that costs thousands of dollars a week.

That's the reason behind a fundraiser that took place at Great Lakes Ice Cream Caboose on Commerce Parkway in Buffalo.

We first spoke to Goetz in 2021 when she was hoping to get treatment that was not FDA approved, and the hope is to raise enough money from this fundraiser to help afford the price tag of $7,500 a week.

Lou Gehrig's Disease is a neuro-degenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

It leads to difficulty speaking swallowing and breathing and worsens over time.

