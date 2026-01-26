CHEEKTOWAG, N.Y (WKBW) — A powerful winter storm caused widespread flight cancellations and delays at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Sunday, leaving travelers facing uncertainty as conditions changed by the hour.

The airport’s departure board reflected the disruption, with dozens of canceled and delayed flights as airlines grappled with dangerous weather both locally and across the country. While some arriving flights were able to land, outbound travel proved far more difficult as many airports nationwide temporarily stopped accepting incoming planes.

WATCH: Winter storm causes flight cancellations at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

Winter storm causes flight cancellations at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

Lisa Zemrose was among the travelers anxiously watching the boards, worried her daughter’s flight from Orlando would be canceled.

“Panicked, the ride in was very terrible,” Zemrose said. Her concern eased when she learned the flight had landed safely. “It seems like it has arrived. It is Southwest from Orlando.”

Others, however, were not as fortunate. Jason Turner and his family, who had traveled from Orlando to experience winter weather, found themselves stuck in Buffalo after their return flight to Florida was canceled.

“We came here to see snow, and it did not disappoint,” Turner said.

With no immediate flights available, Turner and his family were forced to book a hotel for the night and hope to make it back home on Monday. The family has since rebooked a flight.

wkbw

“We have rebooked to fly out tomorrow night, so all things considered, not too bad,” Turner said. “But ask us again tomorrow night if we get out then.”

Airport officials said safety remained the top priority as crews continued working through the storm. Bradley Wheeler, manager of airfield operations at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, said the airport remained operational despite the challenges.

“We are ready for it. We have crews out and we are keeping the airport open,” Wheeler said. “We have had landing traffic all day today. Unfortunately, airports around the country are not accepting flights at the moment, and that is leading to our departures being canceled.”

Most airlines are allowing passengers affected by the storm to rebook on the next available flight at no additional charge. Some travelers said the process was relatively smooth.

“I got a text, I clicked the link, and I rebooked our flights,” said Josh Turner.

Wheeler emphasized the importance of caution during severe weather:

“Again, it is all about safety,” Wheeler said. “We want to make sure the traveling public stays safe and that aircraft are operating safely.”