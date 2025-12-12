'We try to offer value': WNY toy stores navigate tariff challenges during holiday shopping season

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Toy tariffs are impacting both big-box retailers and locally owned toy stores across Western New York as families prepare for the holiday shopping season.

According to Yahoo Finance, China and Vietnam are the two largest toy exporters to the U.S., with China composing 80% of all U.S. toy imports. Mastercard states that tariffs on imported toys reached about 22.4% for baby and toddler items and 20% for toys aimed at children aged 3 to 12 this year.

I visited a couple of locally-owned toy stores to see how they have been impacted and learn about the hottest toys while shopping smart.

In the heart of the Village of Lancaster sits Bloomsbury Lane Toy Shoppe, where the holiday season brings both joy and challenges.

"It's just a magical time of year for us, and we know families want to give, and it's so important to them, and we just want to be a resource for them," Crystal Newman said.

However, the locally owned toy store is one of many local businesses being impacted by toy tariffs this holiday season. Newman, the owner, tells me that when she learned about the possibility of toy tariffs in February, she had to be more strategic about her imports.

"We were able to purchase in advance and we also focused on diversifying our product offerings so that it's not all made in China," Newman said. "We have products that are made in Switzerland and Germany, and even American-made products here."

Newman told me her store is creating ways to help shoppers during this tariff situation so it does not get in the way of the shop's holiday season.

"We try to offer value by offering gift wrap and our loyalty program and keeping a wide range of toy prices under $5 up to $200," Newman said.

About two and a half miles up the street in Depew is Orion Collectibles and Toys.

"A toy store for collectors of all ages," Jeremy Flinchbaugh said. "We have stuff for kids, for adults, girls boys. It doesn't matter."

The store, which opened two years ago, is owned by Flinchbaugh. He said he has been hit hard by the toy tariffs.

"I've had to increase and when we get stuff in, we increase the prices on certain cases or certain figures because those have a higher tariff, so we try to absorb as much as we can," Flinchbaugh said.

He has been working on ways to help shoppers save through creative deals.

"Something that we do where it's a secret sale," Flinchbaugh said. "We do try to do it every month or two, and it's a secret sale. You get a text and it says, 'Hey, this stuff's on sale.' I'm giving out coupons that way as well, but that's just something to try to help every now and again."

Transformers is one of the store's biggest sellers, followed by wrestling figures, Marvel and GI Joe and a new thing called "Blockees."

"Something called Blockees, which is small model kit that are pre-painted, they're ready to go, no glue required. You just put them all together and we have a ton that are transformers and we just got some Marvel ones in, and that's been a big hit this year," Flinchbaugh said.