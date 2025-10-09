Walden Galleria's owner says it has reached a deal with its loan provider to avoid foreclosure

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pyramid Management Group, which owns the Walden Galleria, released a statement on Thursday and said it has reached an agreement with its loan provider to avoid foreclosure.

Back in May, Pyramid missed a payment on its $220 million loan from Wells Fargo, which sparked questions about its financial future. In June, Wells Fargo filed a complaint in the State Supreme Court to initiate foreclosure proceedings.

Both sides have worked out a new agreement, giving the group more time to pay back its debt. The group also said it is close to securing new funding to help make good on the loan.

You can read the full statement below: