ALDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — For 18 years, residents of Alaura Drive in the town of Alden have lived next to a dilapidated building surrounded by a sea of beaten-up old cars.

Now, the town is taking legal action. This week, the Town of Alden went to court against the property owner, Steven Weber, to get an order to remedy violations and a warrant to inspect the property at 11133 Broadway.

The property sits at the entrance to a residential neighborhood. Neighbors say they are sick and tired of having to look at the mess as they drive in and out.

Resident Denise Walczak showed me the property, pointing out dozens of cars with smashed windows and wheels embedded in the ground.

WATCH: Town of Alden takes legal action against owner of dilapidated property filled with junk cars

Town of Alden takes legal action against owner of dilapidated property filled with junk cars

"I mean, every car window is smashed, it looks like," Walczak said.

"There’s little shrubs growing…. little plants in there," Walczak said, pointing to a sapling growing out of the passenger side of one car.

Walczak noted the proximity of the junk cars to neighboring homes.

"It just goes around the corner," Walczak said.

Other neighbors expressed concerns about safety, property values, and the town's image.

"It's just an eyesore. And Alden is a beautiful area to live, and they come in and what do they see first is this," Nancy Goergen said.

"You've got an unattended property and kids have access to it. They're getting in there and God knows what they're doing in there," Andy Szajta said.

"In the meantime, our property values are going down, but our assessments and property taxes are going up," Debbie Szajta said.

Neighbors pointed out that roofers are currently doing some work on the property, but they say it is not enough.

I reached out to town officials about what the next steps may be. I also tried to reach Weber, but his listed number went to the Alden Chamber of Commerce.

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