'Something's just not right': Search planned for Cheektowaga mom who has been missing for 2 years

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two years after Lisa Kross was last heard from by her family, volunteers are organizing a search near Cazenovia Park in Buffalo on Saturday in hopes of finding answers about what happened to the Cheektowaga mother.

Kross, who would now be 29 years old, was last heard from by her family on May 16, 2024. Authorities believe she was captured on surveillance footage on July 15, 2024, in the Kaisertown neighborhood. There has been no confirmed sign of her since.

Her siblings, DJ and Alana Kross, have spent two years waiting for answers.

"She's never been missing this long before," DJ Kross said.

"Not without contacting at least one of us," Alana Kross said.

According to Alana, Lisa would at least call their mom. She said something's just not right.

Lisa's family previously reported her missing to Cheektowaga and Buffalo police have been assisting in the case since January.

Alana said the family has not ruled out any possibilities.

"It's very possible she could be alive and held against her will," Alana said. "There's sex trafficking. I mean, there's so many different things. It's hard to put your finger on it without any bit of proof, you know? So, anything is possible."

Her brother DJ echoed that sentiment.

"It's just this is not like her at all," DJ said.

They acknowledged that their sister had struggled with addiction and that before she disappeared, she had recently completed treatment and was making plans to go to another treatment facility. They said she has lost contact with her family in the past, but never this long, and would always try to reach out to her mother and daughter.

Now, her family is urging anyone with information to come forward.

"We don't care who you are. We just care what you know," Alana said. "Please reach out to the detectives handling this case. We just want our sister's safe return."

WATCH: Search planned for Cheektowaga mom who has been missing for 2 years

'Something's just not right': Search planned for Cheektowaga mom who has been missing for 2 years

Members of Western New York Missing and Unidentified Persons are organizing Saturday's search around Cazenovia Park.

"The unexpected happens on these searches and we do tend to get some kind of information that maybe we didn't have before, especially if friends or family members show up. There might be things that maybe somebody didn't say before that they feel comfortable saying now," Sarah Hutchins said.

The Kross family said they are grateful for the community's support.

"I think it's amazing that a community can come together and really put their focus on somebody they've never known or met just to try to bring some closure to the family...we're thankful," DJ and Alana said.

The search begins at 1 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers are asked to gather at the Cazenovia Resource Center and Library, 155 Cazenovia Street.

Organizers say they are still looking for more volunteers.

Anyone with information about Lisa's whereabouts can call Cheektowaga police at (716) 686-3547 and Buffalo police at (716) 851-4498. You can also email tips to WNY Missing & Unidentified Persons at wnymissingandunidentified@yahoo.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.