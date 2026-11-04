CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The family of a 43-year nursing veteran who died after being struck by a car while riding her bicycle in Cheektowaga is remembering her dedication to her family, her patients and her passion for cycling.

Shari Kersch, 65, was riding her bicycle to Stiglmeier Park on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 25, when she was struck by a car at the intersection of Strasmer and Transit roads, according to her son, Jordan Kersch.

She was taken to ECMC, where she died three days later.

"None of us could have ever imagined something as horrific as this happening," Jordan Kersch said.

Shari Kersch was a mother of five who had spent 43 years working as a nurse, most recently as the director of nursing at Brothers of Mercy. She had retired just six months before the crash.

"She loved nursing. She loved helping people," her son said. "She's probably helped thousands of people throughout her entire life."

In retirement, Kersch, who lived in Depew, spent more time doing something else she loved: riding her bicycle.

"She loved cycling, and she's very passionate about cycling," Jordan said.

WATCH: 'She loved helping people': Family remembers nurse killed while riding bicycle

'She loved helping people': Family remembers nurse killed while riding bicycle

He said his mother was headed to Stiglmeier Park when the crash happened.

"She was immediately rushed to ECMC," Jordan said. "It was becoming very clear that she wasn't gonna get better, and we had to make a very difficult decision to let her go on Wednesday."

Kersch's death has left her family facing not only grief, but major changes in their lives.

Jordan said his mother had devoted significant time to caring for her wife, Margaret, who is recovering from a stroke.

She was also deeply involved in the life of her son Jason, Jordan's twin brother, who is autistic and lives in a group home.

"She would go every single weekend, pick him up, take him out to eat, do all sorts of things with him," Jordan said. "She absolutely loves Jason."

Jordan and Jason had celebrated their birthdays just one day before their mother was struck.

As the family mourns, Jordan said he hopes people who knew his mother will share their memories of her.

"I love to hear stories about her if anybody ever wants to reach out to me and, you know, give me a memory of her," he said. "That would warm my heart quite a bit."

Jordan is also encouraging people to donate to Ride for Roswell in his mother's memory because of her lifelong love of cycling.

"It's a great organization, and like I said, she was a lifelong cyclist," he said. "Cycling was her passion, and she died doing what she loves."

7 News has reached out to police for additional information about the crash.

The family started this GoFundMe.com campaign underway to help with unexpected funeral expenses.

