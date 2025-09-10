SLOAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fire at the home owned by the president of Allie and Pals Rescue in Sloan killed four puppies and destroyed most of "everything" the organization owns.

A volunteer is asking the community for help getting their organization back on its feet.

WATCH: House fire kills 4 puppies, destroys Allie and Pals Rescue headquarters

'Really devastating': House fire kills 4 puppies, destroys Allie and Pals Rescue headquarters

“It’s really devastating to look at a home that has provided so much love for dogs over the years,” volunteer Devin BonWalsh said. “From crates to paperwork, medications to y’know treats and food, everything you need to have a dog was in this home…. It’s quite literally all up in flames; there’s not much left.”

BonWalsh told me the Boll Street house in Sloan has operated as the "headquarters" for the organization.

WKBW The fire severely damaged the backside of the house, leaving debris across the backyard.

The house is owned by the organization’s president, and she had several dogs at the home, including her three pit bulls and three fostered terrier mixes.

Those six dogs made it out of the home, but four seven-week-old pit bull puppies never made it outside.

Provided Photo

“We did lose a few,” BonWalsh said. “There were four baby puppies that were bottle-fed, so they were in the area of the house that nobody could go in and get them.”

The terrier-mixes that made it out have been moved to other foster housing and are still up for adoption.

Provided Photo

Q: “How can people help you guys now?”

BonWalsh: “Donations, so on our Facebook page, there is a long post with a button. But, what we are mainly calling out to our community for is foster applications…. we aren’t necessarily stopped right now, rescue doesn’t ever stop, it’s 24/7, there’s dogs in our care that need help.”

A link to donate to the organization can be found here:

