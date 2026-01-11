CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Natalie Barnhard-Castrogiovanni, the founder of the Motion Project Foundation in Cheektowaga, has died.

The foundation announced her passing on Facebook, saying, “Natalie’s life was marked by both profound hardship and extraordinary purpose.”

Barnhard-Castrogiovanni used a wheelchair after suffering severe back injuries in a work accident in 2004.

She founded and ran the Motion Project Foundation, a nonprofit rehabilitation center in Cheektowaga that supports others with neurological injuries.

In May, Barnhard-Castrogiovanni lived out a dream shared by many when she said yes to her wedding dress on TLC's Say Yes to the Dress.

7 News had visited the Motion Project several times over the years. Barnhard-Castrogiovanni gave us a tour back in 2022.

