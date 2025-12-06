Meet Bryn, a 6-year-old leukemia warrior and Buffalo Bills LT Ryan Van Denmark's best friend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills LT Ryan Van Demark has a lot of friends on the team, but his best friend is a six-year-old who attends Hillview Elementary School in Lancaster.

"He's my best friend," said Bryn Ailinger.

Van Demark first met Bryn during a visit to Oishei Children's Hospital as the six-year-old battled acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Van Demark and his former teammate, Sam Martin, were there as volunteers for P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.

"I remember meeting Bryn on my first visit there," explained Van Demark. "She was just a cute little girl, and I ended up getting my nails painted."

Bryn and Vandy went to Dave and Buster's together, visited the Lancaster High School Football team, and were part of a special ceremony at P.U.N.T.'s gala in September.

"They're just great friends," said Erica Ailinger, Bryn's mom. "Football players, they're like big, and scary, and they beat each other up, and then you got Vandy who is super tall, and [Bryn] is tiny."

"It's a true blessing to me," said Van Demark. "It's important, because you know you can go on a hospital visit...and showing face is cool. I mean you make a kid's day for 10 seconds, but like going and having a relationship with somebody,now you're changing lives. Coming out of all those experiences after those hospital visits, or hanging out with Bryn for a little bit, it kind of grounds you a little bit, to be thankful and appreciate your life."

Thankfully Bryn is in remission after a stem cell transplant last year, and continues to cheer for her favorite player.

Before every game, Bryn makes a hype video to send to Van Demark. This past Sunday she sent two, congratulating him on the dominant performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in a game he started.

For this year's My Cause My Cleats initiative, Van Demark chose to support P.U.N.T., and put Bryn's name at the top of his cleats.

"She's an inspiration," said Van Demark. "It's gorgeous to see how she deals with it. She's always smiling, she's always laughing, and having a good time when we're together. It's awesome I can have the effect on somebody, it's a true blessing to me."

Next adventure for these best friends is show and tell. Bryn asked Vandy to be her show-and-tell item, and they're looking to plan out a good time.