LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the last Blockbuster all the way in Bend, Oregon, you can now relive the video store memories on Como Park Boulevard in Lancaster with the Little Free Blockbuster.

"I basically wanted to bring this back to the community," Anthony Szewcyk said. "I missed going to Blockbuster, growing up in the 90s; that was like the highlight of our Fridays."

Adam Beam The Little Free Blockbuster located at Como Park Blvd, Lancaster, NY, United States, 14086

While traveling, Szewcyk came across an old Girl Scouts Little Library. With some blue spray paint and yellow decals, Szewcyk brought the video store back in miniature form.

"What's cool about this is we accept donations," he said. "We even accept DVD players and VCRs for families that might not have one. Everything is free, nonprofit. Just like a Blockbuster, we feature staff picks every single week. We'll do a little video for everyone to follow along on the social media, but also we restock the box every single week, so there's constant rotating inventory."

Szewcyk said the Little Free Blockbuster has taken off and already became a popular spot.

"I kind of said from day one, I wanted to slow down a little bit. I think this teaches us patience. Unfortunately, we live in a world where instant gratification is like second nature now." Szewcyk said. "I have a 6-year-old who has just taken to this as much as I have. He enjoys picking out a nightly movie, whether it's 'Ice Age' like we watched last night, or it could be something like discovering a new movie like 'Rugrats', because he didn't grow up with Nickelodeon."

WATCH: Lancaster man brings back video stores with Little Free Blockbuster

Lancaster man brings back video stores with Little Free Blockbuster

The box can be found on Como Park Boulevard, Lancaster, NY, United States, 14086, with Szewcyk telling me he hopes the location expands to neighboring communities as well.

"I think this has brought a lot of our community together, and I want to spread kindness throughout Western New York and stick to the City of Good Neighbors."