CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Travelers at Buffalo Niagara International Airport are facing significant disruptions on Monday as a blizzard battering the East Coast leads to widespread flight cancellations.

WATCH: East Coast blizzard's impact felt at Buffalo airport as flights cancelled

East Coast blizzard's impact felt at Buffalo airport as flights cancelled

Airport spokesperson Kelly Khatib said the impact has been felt throughout the day.

"It's a significant impact. We've had a lot of cancellations this morning. It started throughout the day. I do think it is important, however, to remember that these disruptions are not just at the Buffalo International Niagara Airport. This is happening all over the Northeast," Khatib said.

Travelers heading south or west are expected to be unaffected by the disruptions.

There has also been confusion surrounding TSA PreCheck after the Department of Homeland Security announced the program would be halted due to the government shutdown. The agency later reversed that decision, and TSA PreCheck appeared to be operating normally on Monday.

For some travelers, the storm has meant significant rerouting. Hilda Ramos and her young goddaughter, Bella, were planning to fly from Buffalo to Puerto Rico with a connection at JFK Airport in New York.

"So Friday night I started looking for alternatives and they routed me to Orlando. And then the night before last, they called me and said, we canceled Orlando," Ramos said. "We're routing you through Fort Lauderdale. And so what should have been there at 2:30 in the afternoon, now I'm getting there at 9:30 at night, but that's OK."

Despite the extended travel day, Ramos said Bella has been taking the delays in stride.

"Are you gonna be patient about getting there, or do you wanna get there now? You wanna get there now?" Ramos said.

Bella nodded. "Now," she said shyly.

For up-to-date information on cancellations, go to your airline's website. You can also check on flight status at :https://www.buffaloairport.com/flight-info/flight-status.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

