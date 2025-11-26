'Dress a little better': Transportation Secretary encourages travelers to wear jeans over pajamas

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has launched a "civility campaign" to encourage travelers to be courteous and "dress a little better at the airport."
"Jeans and a decent shirt," explained Duffy. "I would encourage people to maybe dress a little better, which encourages us to maybe behave a little better. Let's try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come to the airport."
I spoke to travelers at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Wednesday and got a variety of responses.
"That's crazy, I'm choosing pajamas."
"I'm so against this, I'm in pajamas right now."
"I like my jeans, got more pockets."
"If you ain't comfortable, what are you doing in life?"
