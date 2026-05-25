CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of neighbors lined the Memorial Day Parade route in Clarence before honoring those who served and gave their lives for their country at the Clarence Veterans Memorial.

The memorial's honor wall lists the names of veterans who served, while the fountain lists those killed in action.

One of those names is that of Major Andrew David Byers, a Clarence High School graduate killed in action in Afghanistan in 2016. His father, David, spoke at the ceremony.

"We're here to remember him in a most beautiful way and a most beautiful place," said David. "A lot of people can throw stones and say there are many problems with this nation, and every family has its problems, you can't deny that, but there's also a lot of beauty and love within families, and quite frankly, this is a clear demonstration of that."

WATCH: Clarence community honors veterans at Memorial Day ceremony

Clarence community honors veterans at Memorial Day ceremony

The memorial was spearheaded by Chrissy Casilio, a childhood friend of Major Byers, and created by the Clarence Rotary Club.

"His sister Lauren said to me there was nowhere in Clarence to really honor Clarence veterans," said Casilio.

Casilio said the effort has grown significantly since its founding.

"We now have over 600 names on the honor wall in addition to the 55 names on the fountain of the Clarence residents killed in action," she said.

And this year, 23 names of those who served were added to the wall, including those of Leslie Roper's father, Roland K. Beard, who served in World War II, and her uncle, Irving W. Beard.

"It makes one feel very proud of your country, the same as with the parade with all the young people," said Roper. "It means a lot to me to be here to honor their memory. My father would have been so proud."