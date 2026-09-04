CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga man, employed as a jail deputy with the Erie County Sheriff's Office, has been arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated after a head-on collision that left a 60-year-old man seriously injured.

Christopher Imhof, 35, appeared in Cheektowaga Town Court Friday morning, where his attorney entered a plea of not guilty. He was released on his own recognizance because he is currently charged with only a misdemeanor.

WATCH: Christopher Imhof pleads not guilty to DWI charge after head-on injury crash

Christopher Imhof pleads not guilty to DWI charge after head-on injury crash

Prosecutors said that on August 21, Imhof was off duty when he was driving eastbound on French Road and crossed into the westbound lane, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle.

The victim, Scott Enser, 60, suffered multiple injuries and has been hospitalized since the crash. Enser's family and friends have started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover his medical expenses.

Cheektowaga Police issued Imhof an appearance ticket for DWI but have said more serious charges are likely. Prosecutors said in court they are waiting for blood draw results to determine his blood alcohol content.

The district attorney's office said the investigation is ongoing.

Imhof's attorney declined to comment on the case. His next court date is November 13.

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