Cheektowaga Police investigate reported stabbing at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga Police are investigating a reported stabbing inside the Walden Galleria.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on the lower level of the shopping center in an open area near the interior entrance to JCPenney. Police vehicles were stationed outside several exterior entrances.

Pictures from inside the mall shared with 7 News show crime scene tape around part of a first-floor gathering space and what appears to be blood on the floor.

Cheektowaga Police tell 7 News they expect to release more information later Friday night.