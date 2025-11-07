Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Brothers behind Wayland Brewing and Buffalo Bros Burgers to open new taproom and kitchen in Lancaster

Brad Rowell is co-owner of Wayland Brewing, and his brother Corey is a co-owner of Buffalo Bros Burgers. They're coming together to open a new taproom and kitchen in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Brad Rowell is co-owner of Wayland Brewing in Orchard Park, and his brother Corey is a co-owner of Buffalo Bros Burgers in Hamburg. They're coming together to open a new taproom and kitchen on W. Main Street in Lancaster.

Brad and Corey Rowell

"We are opening our second location in collaboration with Wayland Brewing," Corey Rowell said. "[Wayland] will operate the taproom, and we'll run the kitchen."

They'll be serving up everything on their current menu from fried chicken sandwiches, fried red onions, french fries, milkshakes and their signature and creative smash burgers.

"We try to create a flavor experience," said Chef Greg Kwiatek.

Smash burgers at Buffalo Bros Burgers.

"We're looking forward to bringing our really high-quality and experience to Lancaster, while Corey does his delicous burgers that are just great for Lancaster," said Brad Rowell. "We're really excited to be part of the Lancaster community."

"Lancaster is really becoming a great new spot to be," said Corey Rowell.

The new taproom is set to open this spring with around 50 seats inside and 30 seats outside.

