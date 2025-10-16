'Bringing gaming into a whole new light': Erie 1 BOCES levels up with new eSports Arena

On Thursday, Erie 1 BOCES celebrated the grand opening of its brand-new eSports Arena at the Calspan Career and Technical Education Center, a move that’s transforming how students in Western New York prepare for future careers.

For students like Elliott Simonson, video games have always been more than just a hobby.

“I have been into video games since I was like three, probably. It’s been a big part of my life,” said Simonson, a student in the eSports Management and Game Development program at Erie 1 BOCES.

The newly opened facility is a state-of-the-art space designed to serve students from 19 school districts, giving them access to hands-on training in one of the world’s fastest-growing industries, competitive gaming and eSports.

“It’s really bringing gaming into a new light,” said Simonson. “It’s not just something you do for fun or a hobby; it can be a career.”

As part of the launch event, students from the program showcased their skills through live demonstrations, from managing tournaments and operating broadcast setups to presenting original game designs.

“What we’re trying to do is expose students to the entire gamut of all things related to eSports,” said Scott Bindeman, Director of Career and Technical Education at Erie 1 BOCES.

Bindemann said the arena is more than a place to play games; it’s an immersive learning environment where students can explore the technical, creative, and business sides of the industry.

“Our teachers are teaching them not only the game programming aspect but also marketing pieces, the business side of things, the technology pieces just putting on the production,” he said. “Our hope is to be able to put in clubs, teams that our component districts have, as well as some community members.”

From game design and live shoutcasting to team strategy and event coordination, Bindemann said students are getting real-world experience in a billion-dollar field.

“There are so many doors being opened for students to be able to participate in the eSports industry,” Bindeman added. “Whether it’s game programming, the production side of things, or the business side, it’s all here.”

Simonson added that having access to a full arena will allow students to expand the program in ways they couldn’t before.

“We didn’t really have a huge eSports arena, nothing that we could host a tournament in or really get things moving on that side," Simonson said. "But now that we have a whole big area, we’ll have a much bigger collaborative space.”

Bindemann said that is exactly what Erie 1 BOCES set out to do: to give students the chance to see eSports in another light.