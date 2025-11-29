'Best part of the season': Stony Brook Legendary Lights open for the season

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Stony Brook Legendary Lights Display has returned for its 18th year, transforming the Stony Brook neighborhood in Lancaster into a winter wonderland.

The beloved Christmas tradition brings more than 200 houses in the neighborhood together for a Christmas light show that draws visitors from across the region.

"This is the best part of the season for me," Lindsay Olewniczak, a neighborhood involved in organizing the display, said. "We are absolutely always trying to one-up ourselves [every year]."

Behind the lights is a greater purpose. Each year, the neighborhood votes on a charity to receive all proceeds from donations collected during the season.

This year's recipient is a nonprofit organization, Sleep in Heavenly Peace Buffalo. The timing of this year's donation coincides with a crucial moment for the organization, which has recently expanded to both Niagara Falls and Batavia.

"So, I want to thank the neighborhood for thinking about the kids in Buffalo," Jerry Sheldon, chapter president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace Buffalo, said.

Over two years, the Stony Brook Legendary Lights Display has raised more than $100,000 each year, and organizers hope to reach that milestone again this year.

"It's going to be a significant number of beds [as a result of the donation]," Sheldon said.

"To think that there are kids in our community, in neighboring towns, who don't have beds is very sad," Olewniczak said. "So, to know that we can help build beds for them, provide beds for them, that is a really good feeling. It's absolutely incredible, this is because of Christmas lights."

The lights are open every day through New Year's Day from 6 to 10 p.m.

You can Venmo the Stony Brook Legendary Lights at @StonyBrookLights. Cash or check donations made out to "StonyBrook Legendary Lights" are accepted at all neighborhood or donation drop box locations.

