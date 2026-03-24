CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers are stepping up to help TSA agents at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport who have been working without a paycheck for more than five weeks.

The airport put out the word on Monday, and by 8 a.m. Tuesday, dozens of people began dropping off gift cards of all kinds to support the workers.

"There's people in Western New York that care more than the darn government," one person said.

"Some Aldi gift cards for our TSA agents," another person said.

"Tops and an Amazon card," a community member said.

"Figured they could use some grocery cards," a donor said.

WATCH: 'Amazed by how generous people are': Dozens of Western New Yorkers donate gift cards to TSA agents

'Amazed by how generous people are': Dozens of Western New Yorkers donate gift cards to TSA agents

Volunteers whose usual job is to bring their therapy dogs to the terminal were busy collecting the cards on Tuesday.

"We've had McDonald's, we've had Aldi's, we've had Tops," a volunteer said.

"I feel uplifted by all this generosity. I'm just amazed by how generous people are," a volunteer said.

"This is phenomenal. The people just keep coming," a volunteer said.

So far, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport isn't seeing the long lines like at other airports, but the TSA agents here are nevertheless not getting paid as the partial government shutdown drags on.

Volunteers told me that as far as they have heard, this is the only airport doing a drive like this, and they hope it catches on.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

