Eastern Hills Mall prevents The BFLO Store from moving out

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Owners of The BFLO Store say they are being prevented from entering their store in the Eastern Hill Mall and being blocked from moving their merchandise.

According to the store's Facebook post, mall officials told customers and employees to leave around 7 p.m. Monday.

Mall officials then blocked the entrances and chained the doors shut.

The BFLO Store owner, Nathan Mroz, said he is now waiting for a court order to unlock the doors.

Uniland Development, the owners of the Eastern Hills Mall, responded to 7 New's request for comment with the following:

“We have taken actions to prevent the BFLO Store from accessing the Eastern Hills Mall following concerns that they were removing unauthorized structural components from the building which include windows, doors, flooring, plumbing, and light fixtures. We find these actions alarming as they could create life safety issues and/or building code violations, and out of an abundance of caution and safety we have decided that this is the best course of action at this time to protect the Mall’s merchants and guests.” Uniland Development

The BFLO Store announced its exit from the Eastern Hills Mall at the end of June.

Mroz said the grand opening of The BFLO Store at the Transitown location is still planned for Saturday, 716 Day.

