Eastern Hills Mall opens Off-Broadway Market for Easter holiday shopping

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Every weekend in March and through Easter, you can shop for all of your Easter holiday needs at the Off-Broadway Market at the Eastern Hills Mall in Williamsville.

The market operates each Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From April 1st to April 3rd, the Off-Broadway Market will operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Due to COVID restrictions, some vendors who traditionally spend the Easter Season at The Broadway Market are unable to set up there this year,” EHM General Manager Russ Fulton said. “When we heard about the unfortunate circumstances, we decided to reach out to those vendors and offer them space in our mall. Within a week we had a list of 33 businesses signed up, with more contacting us every day. They are a unique blend of artisans, and food and produce vendors, which led us to title this Easter event The-Off Broadway Farmers and Artisan Market.”

Masks and social distancing will be required at the market.

If you want to become a vendor contact Jacob Majuk at (716) 633-1600 x 201.