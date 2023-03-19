Watch Now
Easter sneak peek at Buffalo's Broadway Market

Vendors already set up for busiest time of the year
Posted at 10:14 PM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-18 22:14:47-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — As we turn the corner from St. Patrick's Day, it's time to start thinking spring, as well as the Easter season at Buffalo's historic Broadway Market.

This year many people got a jump start on their holiday shopping with a special sneak peek event going on all weekend.

A lot of the traditional vendors are already set up, selling everything from meats and butter lambs, to flowers and desserts.

This sneek peak weekend continues Sunday from 9 until 4 at the Broadway Market.

Beginning next weekend the market will be open every day with all of its vendors.

