Easter sneak peek at Buffalo's Broadway Market

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — As we turn the corner from St. Patrick's Day, it's time to start thinking spring, as well as the Easter season at Buffalo's historic Broadway Market.

This year many people got a jump start on their holiday shopping with a special sneak peek event going on all weekend.

A lot of the traditional vendors are already set up, selling everything from meats and butter lambs, to flowers and desserts.

This sneek peak weekend continues Sunday from 9 until 4 at the Broadway Market.

Beginning next weekend the market will be open every day with all of its vendors.