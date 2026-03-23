Easter shopping season begins at Broadway Market in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Easter shopping season is officially underway at Buffalo's historic Broadway Market.

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan was joined by small business owners, community leaders and other local officials Saturday for the annual Blessing of the Easter Basket.

You can find all your traditional favorites here from butter lambs and pussy willows, to meats and horseradish.

Don't forget to bring the kids along and get their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny.

On Friday, we received an update on the Broadway Market's major revitalization plan.

The plan includes a total reorganization of the layout inside, a multi-purpose parking area that can also host events and new signage.

The project is expected to cost between $40 and $45 million dollars.

Construction is expected to begin this summer.

