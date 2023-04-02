Easter Makers and Shakers Artisan market

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Easter is next weekend and there are some great opportunities out there when it comes to holiday shopping.

Step Out Buffalo is hosting its Easter Makers and Shakers event at the Powerhouse on Lee Street in the city's Larkinville neighborhood this weekend.

It features more than 125 local vendors.

There is also a bar, some great food and live entertainment.

And while you're getting some shopping done, you can help out a local charity at the same time by bringing a non-perishable food item for Feedmore WNY.

The event continues Sunday.