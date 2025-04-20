Easter Bunny stops by Hertel Avenue to hide 4,000 eggs

NORTH BUFFALO, N .Y. (WKBW) — The Easter Bunny once again hid eggs on Hertel Avenue for the annual Hertel Business Association Easter Egg Hunt.

Around 200 kids had to find 4,000 eggs hidden in the lawn of St. Margaret's Parish on Satuday morning.

"It's nice to see everyone out enjoying it," said Salvatore Dentico, Hertel Business Association Vice President. "We had a break in the rain today, which was very much welcomed so we were excited for that."

Dentico hopes that an event like this helps encourage families to spend more time on Hertel Avenue.