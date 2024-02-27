Easter Bunny returns to Walden Galleria beginning March 1

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Easter Bunny will return to Walden Galleria beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday.

"With terraced windows overlooking a grassy yard patch with white picket fencing, flowers and Easter eggs, Walden Galleria offers the perfect set-up for a springtime photo. Children, families and even pets have the opportunity to experience magical holiday moments and photos memories with the Easter Bunny," a release says.

You're strongly encouraged to reserve an appointment online ahead of time. Photo packages will be available.

Visitation hours are as follows:



Mondays – Saturdays: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sundays: noon – 6 p.m.

Pet Photo Nights, Mondays & Tuesdays (March 4th – March 26th): 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Bunny Cares Sensory Friendly Visitation, Sunday, March 17th: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

