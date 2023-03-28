Watch Now
Eastbound Kensington Expressway to close nightly beginning April 3

Posted at 6:48 PM, Mar 28, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising drivers that the eastbound Kensington Expressway will be closed from the Best to East Delevan Street Exits beginning April 3 in order to repair the Dodge Street overpass.

The closure will run every weekday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for approximately two months.

Drivers traveling eastbound should follow the posted detour utilizing the Best Street off ramp.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane of traffic controlled by a temporary traffic signal on Dodge Street over the Kensington Expressway.

For more up to date information, you can call 511, click here, or download the 511NY mobile app.

