East Side community sat in to hear from some Buffalo Common Council candidates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A public forum for Buffalo Common Council member candidates was held Friday evening at the Merriweather Library as a way for people living in the East Side to hear what the candidates have to say.

Some say they’re looking to see action and change in the East Side community from the candidates they’re voting for.

You need to vote for Murray for Masten District to get these streets back in order,” says Cynthia McMillion, a resident.

Dozens of people that are waiting for what some say is “true” change to happen on the East Side.

“I want to see more action. I want to see the Black officials work together instead of pulling apart from one another,” says Rev. Gloria Caver Robinson-Gill, a resident. “And coming up with plans then something can happen. Great and dynamic.”

7 News reporter Yoselin Person sat in the conversation to hear what people in the community had to say.

The most common issue was the lack of affordable housing.

“I’d like to see for the community as a whole to build up and get apartments so that the housing would be suitable for our people because our people are the ones that are lacking,” McMillion says.

The four candidates out of the others that are running listened to people’s concerns and talked about possible solutions.

Like Councilman Rasheed Wyatt explained how during his time in office he has fought to fill housing inspector jobs.

“It’s not an easy one. The council tried to address it,” says Wyatt. “And unfortunately it doesn't seem we have the support from the second floor. So we have to look at for me is addressing enforcement. Right now our inspection department is short.”

The other candidates gave their input on the issue:

“What I’ll do is get with community based groups and come together with a plan, but we’re looking for organizations. Hopefully I can get Chevy or one of them to come by so we can purchase some homes in our community and make it work in that level.” - Murray Holman, candidate for Masten District.

“We can’t do anything together if we’re not working together from the top. So when we come and have programs and meetings. We expect from you all to attend them. Only a few get the information. The other ones don’t. They miss out on the opportunity and then there we go back to the table saying what can we do what can we do.” - Gina Davis, candidate for Masten District.

“I was born and raised here. Trust can’t be rewarded it has to be earned. So how do we do it? The community should be driven and that’s why you’re here. Get them crooked politicians out of office.” - Michael Chapman, a candidate for Common Council President.

Some feel the candidates that showed up Friday evening are being true to their word.

“The movement that we’re building is bottom up not top down and for those politicians to choose not to follow our detacts and the things that we desire we will find others who will,” says Dr. Henry Taylor, the forum moderator.

“So I think that those who weren’t here especially those running for the first time. I think that shows maybe the level of representation we were going to get,” says Betty Jean Grant, founder of We Are Women Warriors.

You can cast your vote before election day from now until this Sunday at any of the locations provided by your county regardless of where you live.

For a complete list of early voting locations available to Erie County residents, click here. The polling locations are open at the following hours: